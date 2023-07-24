SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan in commanding position as it downs 4 hosts’ batsmen

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan won the 1st test by 4 wickets.

The national side has made no changes to their Playing XI.

Advertisement

SL vs PAK Live: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the 2-match series against Pakistan in Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).

Pakistan made no changes to their Play XI while Sri Lanka brought in Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando in place of Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando.

Follow here to stay up to date with the latest happenings in the 2nd test of the 2-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.