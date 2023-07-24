SL vs PAK Live: Pakistan in commanding position as it downs 4 hosts’ batsmen

- Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.
- Pakistan won the 1st test by 4 wickets.
- The national side has made no changes to their Playing XI.
SL vs PAK Live: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the 2-match series against Pakistan in Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).
Pakistan made no changes to their Play XI while Sri Lanka brought in Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando in place of Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando.
Follow here to stay up to date with the latest happenings in the 2nd test of the 2-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Yet again Naseem Shah strikes and took the wicket of SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne
Sri Lanka 36-4#SLvPAK #PAKvSL #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/RAYGJsfeV0
— King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) July 24, 2023
SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding
Shan Masood is receiving praise for his exceptional fielding. Pakistan downed 3 Sri Lankan batters in the 1 hour of play. Pakistan won the 1st by 4 wickets. Pakistan started their second Test in full spirit as the national side dismissed Sri Lanka's opener Nishan Madushka. Pakistan's Shan Masood displayed the very best of Pakistan's fielding by running out the Sri Lankan opener with a direct hit. Fans and cricketers are lauding Masood for his superb stunt. Sir Shan Masood...
