SL vs PAK: Mathews and Dhananjaya Turn the Tables in Clash Against Pakistan

Dhananjaya de Silva remains unbeaten on 94 runs as Sri Lanka finishes the day at 242-6.

Mathews-Dhananjaya partnership of 131 runs rescues Sri Lanka after a shaky start.

Shaheen Afridi takes three wickets, including his 100th in Test cricket.

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva played crucial innings to help Sri Lanka stage a comeback on the first day of the opening Test against Pakistan.

Dhananjaya remained unbeaten on 94 runs, including 10 boundaries and three sixes, as Sri Lanka ended the day at 242-6 at Galle International Cricket Stadium. Despite a shaky start, Mathews and Dhananjaya formed a solid partnership of 131 runs in 198 balls for the fifth wicket.

However, spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Mathews just before tea, who had contributed 64 runs with nine fours. Prior to that, pacer Shaheen Afridi stood out with three wickets, including his 100th wicket in Test cricket, as Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss.

Afridi became the 19th Pakistani cricketer to achieve this milestone in the longest format of the game.

Afridi’s impressive bowling performance also saw him dismiss Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne (29) and Kusal Mendis (12). Additionally, Naseem Shah claimed the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal (1) for the visiting team.

Towards the end of the day’s play, Imam-ul-Haq made a remarkable catch at short-leg off Agha Salman’s delivery, resulting in Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) being dismissed.

The match experienced a rain interruption in the sixth over, with Sri Lanka at 18-1. After a delay of one and a half hours, play resumed.

However, rain once again interrupted the game during the final session, resulting in only 65.4 overs being bowled on the day. In their previous seven Tests in Galle, Sri Lanka has emerged victorious four times (in 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2022), while Pakistan has won three times (in 2000, 2015, and 2022).

