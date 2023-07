SL vs PAK: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play two Tests from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan will play a warm-up match against SLC XI on July 11 and 12.

Pakistan indulged in a training session.

SL vs PAK: Pakistan national squad kicked off their training session in Sri Laka to prepare for the two-day warm-up match against SLC XI scheduled on July 11.

Watch the video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board below!

Preparations kick off for the Sri Lanka series ✅ The team is taking part in the two-day warm-up match in Hambantota 🏏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/UnMCf70iUZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 11, 2023

The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

The national side will play a 2-match Test series after the war-up game. The first Test will begin on July 16 at the Galle International Stadium, while the second will begin on July 24 at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground.

Pakistan left for the Island nation tour on Sunday night and arrived in Colombo, from where they left for Hambantota for a warm-up match.

Squads for the warm-up match:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

SLC XI: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Oshada Fernando, Sandun Weerakkody, Kamindu Mendis – Captain, Ahan Wickremasinghe, Nipun Dhananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshitha Marnasinghe, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shashika Dulshan, Kavishka Anjula, Milan Ratnayake, Asanka Manoj, Mohammed Shiraz.

Squads for 2-match test series:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando/Dilshan Madushka, Vishwa Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha.

