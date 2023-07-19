Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Pakistan stuns cricketing world with some amazing catches

Articles
Pakistan at its best in fielding against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test

  • Pakistan displayed outstanding fielding.
  • Babar Azam made a one-handed catch.
  • Fans were all praises for the spectacular display.
SL vs PAK: After an incredible display in the field during the second innings of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, the Pakistan cricket team stunned the cricketing world on Wednesday.

At first slip, Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a one-handed catch to return Angelo Mathews (#7) to the pavilion.

At midwicket, Imam-ul-Haq made a quick low catch while leaping forward to dismiss Dinesh Chandimal (28).

Soon after, Sadeera Samarawickrama’s innings were ended by a spectacular one-handed catch by Abdullah Shafique at shortstop.

Also Read

SL vs PAK: Fans laud Naseem Shah for resilient batting performance
SL vs PAK: Fans laud Naseem Shah for resilient batting performance

Fans laud Naseem Shah for his exceptional defense. He played 78 balls...

