SL vs PAK: Pakistan stuns cricketing world with some amazing catches

Pakistan at its best in fielding against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test

Pakistan displayed outstanding fielding.

Babar Azam made a one-handed catch.

Fans were all praises for the spectacular display.

SL vs PAK: After an incredible display in the field during the second innings of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, the Pakistan cricket team stunned the cricketing world on Wednesday.

At first slip, Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a one-handed catch to return Angelo Mathews (#7) to the pavilion.

At midwicket, Imam-ul-Haq made a quick low catch while leaping forward to dismiss Dinesh Chandimal (28).

Soon after, Sadeera Samarawickrama’s innings were ended by a spectacular one-handed catch by Abdullah Shafique at shortstop.

I have never seen such Quality Fielding and Catching from Pakistan. Since Babar Azam started Captaining the Side, our fielding improved massively🔥♥️. #PAKvSL #SLvPAK #PAKvsSL #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/TFOiKK8UBx Advertisement — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 19, 2023

16 Sri Lankan wickets have fallen so far and guess what 15 of them have been caught. 5 of them were caught behind (Well done Saifi). This is unbelievable. Like 15 catching opportunities offered to Pakistan in the field and they have grabbed all of them. Incredible fielding. — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) July 19, 2023

Blinderrr by Abdullah Shafique ! Till now, Pakistan 🇵🇰 fielding has been top notch in this test match, Mashallah 👍#PAKvSL #SLvPAK #SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ImcRgLeb0n — Fahad 🇵🇰 (@fad08) July 19, 2023

How is Pakistan's fielding so good suddenly — Ramiya 2.0 (@yehtuhogaaa) July 19, 2023

Top notch fielding by Pakistan — Areeba (@arieba_chaudry) July 19, 2023

