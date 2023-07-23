Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Probable Playing XI for Pakistan for second Test

SL vs PAK: Probable Playing XI for Pakistan for second Test

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Probable Playing XI for Pakistan for second Test

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play the second test from July 24 to 28

Advertisement
  • Pakistan will likely keep the same playing XI in the second Test.
  • Baber Azam-led team won the first Test by 4 wickets.
  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play the second test from July 24 to 28.
Advertisement

Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series in Colombo starting from July 24 to 28.

Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan won the first Test in Galle by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This victory marked Pakistan’s 10th win in Sri Lanka, the most by any team in the country, surpassing India and England.

The visitors are likely to maintain the same playing XI for the second Test, sticking to the winning combination from the first Test.

In their previous tour in July 2022, the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, with each team securing a win.

Pakistan’s likely XI for second Test

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisement

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: ACC, PCB officials to inspect Sri Lanka venues
Asia Cup 2023: ACC, PCB officials to inspect Sri Lanka venues

Pakistan will host 4 matches in the tournament. ACC, PCB officials to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story