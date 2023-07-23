SL vs PAK: Probable Playing XI for Pakistan for second Test

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play the second test from July 24 to 28

Pakistan will likely keep the same playing XI in the second Test.

Baber Azam-led team won the first Test by 4 wickets.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play the second test from July 24 to 28.

Advertisement

Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series in Colombo starting from July 24 to 28.

Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan won the first Test in Galle by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This victory marked Pakistan’s 10th win in Sri Lanka, the most by any team in the country, surpassing India and England.

The visitors are likely to maintain the same playing XI for the second Test, sticking to the winning combination from the first Test.

In their previous tour in July 2022, the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, with each team securing a win.

Pakistan’s likely XI for second Test

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisement

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: ACC, PCB officials to inspect Sri Lanka venues Pakistan will host 4 matches in the tournament. ACC, PCB officials to...