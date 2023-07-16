Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Rain delays play after Shahen Shah Afridi takes career’s 100th wicket

SL vs PAK: Rain delays play after Shahen Shah Afridi takes career’s 100th wicket

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Rain delays play after Shahen Shah Afridi takes career’s 100th wicket

Rain delays the first session of the first test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.
  • The hosts lost their early wicket in the second over.
  • Shaheen took his career’s 100th wicket.
Advertisement

SL vs PAK: Rain delays the first session of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium.

Earlier, the Galle weather forecast revealed that the city would receive rain on all five days of the first Test.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first. The hosts lost one of the openers Nishan Madushka after Pakistan’s rising star Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him off the wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

This wicket marked the 100th in Shaheen’s Test career becoming the 19th Paksiatni player to do so.

Also Read

Babar Azam eyes packed houses in Lanka Premier League
Babar Azam eyes packed houses in Lanka Premier League

Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team. LPL...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story