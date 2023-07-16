Babar Azam eyes packed houses in Lanka Premier League
Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team. LPL...
SL vs PAK: Rain delays the first session of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium.
Earlier, the Galle weather forecast revealed that the city would receive rain on all five days of the first Test.
After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first. The hosts lost one of the openers Nishan Madushka after Pakistan’s rising star Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him off the wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Test wicket No.1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @iShaheenAfridi! 🤩
He removes Nishan Madushka in his second over of the day ☝️#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/31kZNVAI7MAdvertisement
This wicket marked the 100th in Shaheen’s Test career becoming the 19th Paksiatni player to do so.
