SL vs PAK: Saud Shakeel creates history in Test cricket after achieving this milestone

Saud Shakeel creates history in Test cricket.

He scored his seventh consecutive half-century.

Opener Abdullah Shafique also played excellently, surpassing the 150-run mark.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, left-handed batter Saud Shakeel made history in Test cricket by becoming the first player ever to score a half-century in each of the first seven matches at the start of their career.

He achieved this feat during the second Sri Lanka Test held at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Prior to Shakeel, players like Sunil Gavaskar, Saeed Ahmed, Basil Butcher, and Bert Sutcliffe had scored half-centuries in each of their first six Tests.

In the first Test, Shakeel was awarded the Player of the Match after his outstanding performance of 208 not out in the first innings, leading Pakistan to a four-wicket victory in Galle last week.

He also became only the second Pakistan batter to hit a double century in his debut Test match away from home.

During the second Test, Pakistan resumed their innings at 178-2 on day three with a lead of 12 runs. At the time of reporting, they were at 319-3, leading by 153 runs. Opener Abdullah Shafique also played excellently, surpassing the 150-run mark.

Advertisement

The second day of the match saw only 10 overs of play due to heavy rain, but Pakistan managed to dismiss Sri Lanka for 166 runs. Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44) were instrumental in damaging Sri Lanka’s top-order, reducing them to 36-4. Sri Lanka’s top scorer was Dhananjaya de Silva with 57 runs, while only two other teammates managed to reach double digits.

Pakistan’s fielding was impressive, with Shan Masood executing direct throws to run out opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya.

During their batting, Pakistan scored quickly, with opener Imam-ul-Haq contributing six runs before being caught at gully.

However, Shafique’s brisk 108-run partnership with Masood (51) helped Pakistan maintain control of the game.

Asitha Fernando claimed his second wicket when Masood miscued a pull shot.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique in top form as Pakistan leads by 107 ahead of lunch Pakistan is 271-3 after the first session. Sri Lanka won the toss...

Advertisement