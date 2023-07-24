SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka’s poor batting display in second Test

Sri Lanka faced a challenging situation in the second Test.

They lost eight wickets for just 136 runs.

Sri Lanka’s batting performance showed questionable shot selection.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka faced a challenging situation after choosing to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. They lost eight wickets for just 136 runs, leading to a below-par total in the must-win Test.

The team encountered immediate trouble as an ill-fated run-out resulted in Nishan Madushka’s departure. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi troubled the top order with the new ball, reducing Sri Lanka to 36-4 in the first session.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal formed a counter-attacking partnership, adding 85 runs for the fifth wicket. However, a collapse in the second innings began with Chandimal’s dismissal. Although Dhananjaya de Silva scored a valiant fifty, he couldn’t find support from other batsmen.

Sri Lanka’s batting performance showed questionable shot selection and a lack of temperament, leading to their easy dismissal by the Pakistan bowlers on what appeared to be a solid batting surface.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment with Sri Lanka’s poor batting display, which marks a tough start to their 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Here are some of the reactions;

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding Shan Masood is receiving praise for his exceptional fielding. Pakistan downed 3...