Spain crushed Costa Rica 3-0 in FIFA Women World Cup group opener

In their Group C opener at the Women’s World Cup, Spain started their campaign impressively, defeating Costa Rica 3-0 at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The victory was secured through an own goal and first-half goals from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez during a six-minute scoring spree.

Although Costa Rica’s goalkeeper, Daniela Solera, saved a first-half penalty, Spain’s technical and physical superiority was evident throughout the match.

The Spanish team dominated possession and created numerous opportunities, showcasing their skill on the field.

Spain’s coach, Jorge Vilda, expressed satisfaction with their performance but acknowledged that they could have been more clinical in front of the goal.

Star player Alexia Putellas, returning from injury, was named among the substitutes and played the last 15 minutes as per the medical team’s recommendations.

In the rain-soaked match, Spain controlled the game from the start, pushing Costa Rica deep into their own half. They opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an own goal by Costa Rica’s Valeria del Campo.

Just two minutes later, Aitana Bonmati found the net, skillfully evading defenders to secure Spain’s second goal.

