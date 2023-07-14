Spanish forward Rodrigo joins Qatari club Al Rayyan

Spanish forward Rodrigo leaves Leeds United and joins Al Rayyan in Qatar.

Rodrigo was Leeds’ top scorer last season with 15 goals.

Leeds have appointed Daniel Farke as their new head coach.

Spanish forward Rodrigo has said his goodbyes to Leeds United as he joins Al Rayyan, a Qatari club, for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old joined Leeds from Valencia in 2020 for a reported £26 million and was their top scorer last season with 15 goals.

Al Rayyan, a team in Qatar’s QNB Stars League, activated a release clause in Rodrigo’s contract, which had one year left at Elland Road. During his time at Leeds, Rodrigo made 97 appearances and scored 28 goals. Although he was part of Spain’s Nations League victory over Croatia in June, he remained unused throughout the final.

Rodrigo joins the list of departing players from Leeds, including American midfielder Brenden Aaronson, and defenders Diego Llorente and Robin Koch. Aaronson, 22, has moved to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, while Llorente, 29, has returned to Roma in Italy. Koch, 26, has opted for a loan move within the Bundesliga, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

Amidst these departures, Leeds recently introduced Daniel Farke, the former manager of Norwich City, as their new head coach. Farke has committed to a four-year contract as Leeds aims to make their way back to the Premier League after being relegated to the Championship.

Rodrigo’s transfer signifies a significant change for both the player and Leeds United as they embark on new journeys in their football careers.

