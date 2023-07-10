Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 128 runs in ICC World Cup Qualifier final.

Dilshan Madushanka was named Player of the Match for his 3-for-18

Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualified for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Advertisement

At the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, Sri Lanka humiliatingly defeated the Netherlands by 128 runs in the ICC World Cup Qualifier championship match.

While batting first, Sri Lanka, which stayed unbeaten in the Super Six stage, posted a total of 233. For the Lankan Tigers, Sahan Arachchige scored the most runs with 57 from 71 deliveries.

The Netherlands were all-out for just 105 runs because they were unable to hold off Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. Only three batters from the Netherlands reached double digits.

Dilshan Madushanka, who took three wickets for just 18 runs, was chosen Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling statistics.

With 22 and 21 wickets, respectively, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theeksana of Sri Lanka were the highest wicket-takers of the competition.

Due to their World Cup qualification, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will play in India in October. West Indies, who failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time ever, was also eliminated from the race by the Dutch.

Advertisement

From October 5 to November 19, 10 teams will compete for the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at 10 different locations, with the tournament’s opening game and championship match taking place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

All teams will compete against one another for a total of 45 league matches throughout the round-robin phase of the competition.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, which will take place on November 15 in Mumbai and on November 16 in Kolkata. There will be reserve days for the semifinals and championship.

Also Read Afghanistan Triumphs Over Bangladesh with 142-Run Victory in Second ODI Afghanistan Triumphs Over Bangladesh with 142-Run Victory in Second ODI. Rehmanullah Gurbaz...