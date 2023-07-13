Sri Lanka finalize 15-man Test squad for Pakistan series

ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men’s, Women’s Teams
ICC Board has approved equal prize money for men's and women's teams....
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has revealed its Test squad comprising 16 members for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan, set to commence on July 16 in Galle.
Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the team as captain, and the rest of the squad includes Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva as vice-captain, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, and Laksitha Manasinghe.
The Test squad for Sri Lanka has been finalized with the approval of the country’s sports minister.
The Pakistan team is presently in Galle, preparing for the first Test. They recently played a warm-up match against Sri Lanka President’s XI in Hambantota, which ended in a draw.
Pakistan displayed impressive performances in both batting and bowling. It is worth mentioning that this Test series marks the beginning of the third ICC Test Championship cycle for both teams.
July 16-20: First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium
July 24-28: Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.