Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live score: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live score

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match is currently underway, marking the first Test for both teams in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. Live scores are available to keep track of the match progress.

The ICC Test Championship is a two-year competition where nine teams compete, culminating in a final between the top two teams. New Zealand emerged as the champions in the inaugural competition by defeating India in June 2021.

On the other hand, the 50-over World Cup has been contested since 1975. Australia holds the record for the most victories, having won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). England claimed the title in 2019 with a thrilling super-over victory over New Zealand at Lord’s, propelled by Ben Stokes’ heroics.

In the shortest format of the game, Twenty20, teams participate in tournaments that have gained immense popularity worldwide. Australia currently holds the title of reigning world champions, having emerged victorious in the 2021 tournament.

