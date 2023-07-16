Still room for more: Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova plans commemorative tattoo

Marketa Vondrousova won Wimbledon and will get a commemorative tattoo.

Marketa Vondrousova, the newly crowned Wimbledon champion, is known for her extensive collection of tattoos. Despite already having many tattoos on her body, the 24-year-old Czech player still has space for more. After her historic win, Vondrousova plans to get a commemorative tattoo to mark the occasion.

In a unique agreement with her coach, Jan Hernych, he promised to get a tattoo if Vondrousova won one of the Grand Slam titles. True to their agreement, Vondrousova will be joining Hernych at a tattoo parlor to celebrate her place in tennis history.

Vondrousova considers tattoos to be a form of art and proudly displays various designs on her arms and legs. Her current tattoos include phrases like ‘No rain, no flowers’ and ‘It’s OK,’ as well as symbols such as a heart, a tulip, and the number 13. The design of their new tattoos has not been determined yet, but Vondrousova jokingly mentioned the possibility of getting matching designs.

Reflecting on Hernych’s promise, Vondrousova expressed her hope that he wouldn’t back out. With a smile on her face after defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the singles final, she said, “I think I’ll choose for him. Maybe we’ll get the same one.” Vondrousova’s victory at Wimbledon has not only cemented her place in tennis history but also propelled her into the top 10 rankings worldwide.

