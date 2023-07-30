Stuart Broad announces retirement after 17 years of illustrious career

Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket.

Broad has played 167 Tests, taken 600 wickets, and scored 3,656 runs.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Ashes history.

English pacer Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket. The fifth Ashes Test will be his last as he bids adieu to his illustrious career.

At the completion of play on day three, the announcement was made during a post-match interview.

With 150 wickets, the pacer recently reached the milestone of 600 Test dismissals and moved into third place all-time in the Ashes wicket-taking list, only behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

On August 28, 2006, the 37-year-old played in his first international T20 game against Pakistan in Bristol.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣

🏏 Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ 🏆 4x Ashes wins

🌍 1x T20 World Cup 🎖️ MBE for services to cricket Thank you, Broady ❤️ Advertisement — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

Since making his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2007, he has been a crucial part of the English team.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports Cricket at the close of play on day three. “It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“I’m loving cricket as much as I ever have, it’s been a wonderful series to be a part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top.

“This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of.”

The 37-year-old also said to Sky that he had been considering retiring for a very long time but had never really had the chance to do so. He told his teammates about his choice in the locker room.

“I thought a lot about it and even up to last night I wasn’t sure, but once I went to Stokesy’s room and told him, I felt really happy and content with everything I’ve achieved in the game,” Broad said.

“Ultimately, the decision came down to… I know I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my lasting memory being of a really enjoyable changing room.

“It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.”

The pacer is currently putting all of his attention and effort into the final Ashes Test, where he will do everything in his power to prevent his team from losing this battle.

The pacer played 167 times for England and amassed 600 wickets throughout his illustrious Test career, with a career-high 8-15 against Australia in 2015.

Along with his bowling contributions, the 37-year-old scored 3,656 runs in his Test career, including a career-high of 169 against Pakistan in 2010.

Additionally, 37-year-old Broad represented his country in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is while claiming 243 wickets. His 5-23 ODI career high came against South Africa in 2008.

