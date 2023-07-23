Stuart Broad says winning Ashes series will make his 600-wicket achievement more memorable

Stuart Broad is focused on winning the current Ashes Test series.

Broad expressed the need for good weather in order to avoid an “unjust” outcome.

Broad expressed his desire for a 2-2 score in the series to compete at the highest level.

We need a little luck from the Manchester weather gods, the cricketer penned in a column for the Mail Sport. Just one more window opening will finish the task.

“Sitting in the changing room watching the rain fall yesterday, there was definitely a feeling it would be unjust if weather had a decisive say,” he stated.

Despite not playing for landmarks, the fast bowler claimed that the victory would make his 600th wicket haul much more memorable. On the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test, which is still going on, the 37-year-old became the 600th wicket-taker.

Broad explained how Brendon McCullum, the team’s coach and a former New Zealand cricketer, came up with a catchphrase to boost the team’s spirits.

“We were due to play a bit of golf on Tuesday and the forecast was horrendous, but he said to me: ‘Boss, we’re too lucky to get wet’. Guess, what? There was much less rain than we thought,” Broad stated.

The fast bowler mentioned that he never felt the momentum left the team throughout the series, despite Australia’s victory at Edgbaston. He praised the exceptional performance of the English cricketers, especially their aggressive approach in declaring on day one, bowling out Australia, and setting up the game for a result.

Although Australia secured victories at Lord’s, the bowler didn’t believe that the impetus was entirely in their favor, as Ben Stokes’s innings of 155 in the second Test provided motivation for England.

After coming within 43 runs of a victory, the English bowler acknowledged the need for precision and recognized the team’s strong performance at Headingley and in the ongoing match.

