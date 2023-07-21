Advertisement
date 2023-07-21
Talented young footballer Aman Shah selected for Liverpool Academy

Aman Shah

  • Aman Shah has been selected for Liverpool football academy’s summer camp.
  • His exceptional skills and dedication impressed coaches.
  • He joined over 160 players from around the world for the 14-day camp
Aman Shah, a talented young player from Bulls FC in Lahore, has been selected for a unique opportunity to attend the renowned Liverpool football academy’s summer camp.

His exceptional skills and dedication to the sport have impressed coaches, leading to his chance to showcase his abilities at Repton School.

Alongside over 160 players from around the world, Aman embarked on a challenging 14-day camp, where he demonstrated his resilience and determination.

During the intense trials, the 17-year-old athlete left a lasting impression on the coaches, particularly when he scored a remarkable hat trick during a game, leaving the audience and mentors in awe.

Aman’s journey in football began in 2016 when he joined Bulls FC, and he has since become a vital part of the club’s legacy.

His commitment and leadership qualities have even earned him the esteemed position of captain for the U20 team, inspiring his fellow teammates and coaches alike.

