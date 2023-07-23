Emerging Asia Cup: Tayyab Tahir Scores Magnificent Century Against India

Tayyab Tahir scored a century for Pakistan A in the final.

India A won the match by 51 runs.

Arshad Iqbal took a five-wicket haul for Pakistan A.

Tayyab Tahir, the middle-order batsman for Pakistan A, received high praise for his outstanding century in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup held in Colombo last Sunday. Pakistan’s situation looked precarious as they had lost five wickets for a mere 187 runs. However, Tahir took charge and aggressively attacked the Indian bowlers, putting his team in a commanding position.

In an impressive display of batting, the right-hander scored 108 runs off just 71 balls, hitting 12 fours and four sixes. His strike rate was an incredible 152.11.

Moving on to the teams, India retained their lineup from the semifinals, while Pakistan made one change, replacing Amad Butt with Mehran Mumtaz.

India A secured a convincing victory over Bangladesh A in the second semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup, winning by 51 runs on Friday. Bangladesh, who were chasing a target of 212 runs, were eventually bowled out for 160 runs in just 34.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan A advanced to the final of the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka A. Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler, Arshad Iqbal, achieved a significant milestone in his career, claiming his first-ever List A five-wicket haul. His superb performance helped Pakistan A bowl out Sri Lanka A for 262 runs in response to a challenging target of 323 runs.

Lineups

India A: B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

