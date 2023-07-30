Ten Hag confident of Manchester United success in new season

Erik ten Hag said that Manchester United has built foundation.

Club has recently acquired Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

Ten Hag is confident that his team members will play a crucial role.

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, revealed that his team had established the groundwork for his desired style of play at the club during the previous season in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

In a press conference with local media before the pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund, Ten Hag addressed various topics, including the upcoming game, his squad, and the team’s future.

During the media session, Erik also discussed the club’s recent acquisitions, namely Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

“I think the difference is, with reference to last year, now we have the foundation with this squad,” he responded.

“Because we built the foundation last season. So [we built] the squad, the way of play, and now we have to find the right players to fit in and to raise the bar.

“We succeeded with Andre Onana, we succeeded with Mason Mount and now we are looking for a striker.”

During his press conference, Erik expressed his optimism that his team members would play a crucial role in Manchester United’s pursuit of success in the upcoming season, whether they feature in the starting lineup or as substitutes.

The highly anticipated match between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas is scheduled for tomorrow.

In the previous season, Manchester United secured a third-place finish in the Premier League, trailing behind the champions, Manchester City, and the second-placed team, Arsenal.

