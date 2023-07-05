Tennis legend Roger Federer makes surprise cameo at Wimbledon

Federer made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon.

He was shown in a video presentation before Elena Rybakina’s opening match.

Murray joked about the 2012 Wimbledon final between them.

To the pleasure of a crowded Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday, retired Swiss great Roger Federer made a surprise cameo on his favorite stage.

Many consider Federer to be the best player of all time; he retired last year at the age of 41 and has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record eight at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon is without some of its favorite athletes this year due to Serena Williams’ retirement, Rafa Nadal’s absence due to his ongoing fitness regimen, and other absences.

However, Roger Federer still had the Centre Court audience salivating during a brief video presentation that was shown on the scoreboards before Elena Rybakina, the defending women’s champion, walked the court for her opening match of the Wimbledon.

Federer’s illustrious Wimbledon career, from his first victory in 2003 to his last in 2017, was depicted in the movie.

Federer entered the Royal Box with his wife Mirka, his parents, and the Princess of Wales as the 15,000-person venue gave him a prolonged standing ovation. Federer was dressed in a cream blazer.

Federer first saw Rybakina rally from a set down to defeat Shelby Rogers of America, and then he witnessed Andy Murray dominate fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.

“Amazing to have some royalty here but also some tennis royalty,” Murray told the fans after his victory as Federer smiled. “It was amazing to have Roger supporting the event.”

In addition, Murray managed to poke fun at the 20-time Grand Slam champion he fell short against in the Wimbledon final of 2012, famously crying afterward before rebounding to defeat the Swiss a few weeks later to capture the Olympic gold.

“The last time I was here and Roger was watching it was the (2012) Olympics and he was in (fellow Swiss) Stan Wawrinka’s box so it was nice to see some claps for some good shots (today),” said Murray, who beat Wawrinka in the Olympics first round.

