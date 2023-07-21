Tennis stars Shapovalov, Bjorklund announce engagement

Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund announced their engagement.

Tennis players Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund announced their engagement on social media last Thursday.

Shapovalov proposed to Bjorklund in Bastad, Sweden, and she happily accepted. Bjorklund, who is ranked inside the top 150 of the WTA Rankings, is from Sweden, while Shapovalov is from Canada.

The news of their engagement quickly garnered congratulations from other tennis stars such as Sloane Stephens, Wu Yibing, Alex Corretja, and Monica Puig.

Interestingly, even though Shapovalov and Bjorklund were born less than nine months apart, they didn’t know each other well during their time as tennis juniors.

Their relationship started in 2019, and now they are taking the next step in their journey together.

Advertisement "We knew each other a little bit in juniors but not a lot. He was doing a lot better than I was, so I would just see his name in the finals and I would be on a flight back home, but I didn't know him personally at that time," Bjorklund said in March earlier this year. "We got to know each other a couple years later." "Denis can't be around all the time when I'm playing events, so it's super nice to have him support me in the box and I think he has a great eye for my game and for tennis in general, so I really trust him when he tells me things and when he coaches me, but he's very keen on the fact that he's not my coach," said Bjorklund, who is coached by Jonas Bjorkman. "He's just my boyfriend and supporting [me] in those moments, but I do really appreciate that and I know that I can trust what he's saying, so it's very reassuring when I have him there."