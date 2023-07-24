“This is just a beginning”: Babar Azam encourages Pakistan A to prepare for next challenges

Babar Azam encouraged Pakistan A to be prepared for the next challenges.

Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 128 runs.

Pakistan set a target of 353 runs for India A.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, encouraged the young squad members to be prepared for the next trials.

After the A team defeated India A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup final and successfully defended their title, Babar Azam and his team organized a celebratory supper for them.

“It was your belief that led you to the victory,” Babar told A team’s players. “This is just a beginning, not the end. Celebrate this victory but don’t become overexcited about it. There is always a new challenge waiting for you out there, prepare yourself for that,” said the skipper.

▶️ Start your day with @babarazam258's inspiring speech to the victorious Pakistan Shaheens squad 💫#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/h759a1kUvI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023

Babar urged Haris and the team to identify the game’s flaws and make an effort to learn from them.

“Just go, watch and analyse your performance. Be your own teacher, it will help you grow more. Don’t be satisfied as I already said that it’s not an end. Overcome your weaknesses and be ready for the next challenger,” he said.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem was a major troublemaker for the Indian team, taking three crucial wickets, including those of Abhishek Sharma, who scored 61, captain Yash Dull, who was on 39 off 41 balls, and Harshit Rana, who managed 13 runs. He conceded 66 runs in his 10 overs.

Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, and Arshad Iqbal also contributed by taking two wickets each.

In terms of batting, Abhishek Sharma was India A’s top run-scorer with 61 runs off 51 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan had set a target of 353 runs for India A on a good batting surface, with Tayyab Tahir’s brilliant century being instrumental in posting a massive total after being asked to bat first.

