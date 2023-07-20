Thrilling First Test: Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka in Galle

Babar Azam dismissed early on day five while chasing 131 runs for victory.

Azam scored 24 runs off 28 balls before being trapped by Prabath Jayasuriya.

Jayasuriya claimed two top-order wickets on the previous day.

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, was dismissed early on the fifth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle while chasing a target of 131 runs for victory. He managed to score 24 runs off 28 balls, including five fours, before being trapped in front of the stumps by Prabath Jayasuriya. Pakistan had resumed their run-chase at 48-3 with Azam and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease. In the final session on the previous day, Jayasuriya had claimed two top-order wickets, removing Abdullah Shafique (8) and Shan Masood (7).

During the match, nightwatchman Nauman Ali attempted a risky second run and was run out. In the first innings, Sri Lanka was dismissed for 279, setting Pakistan a target of 131 runs for victory. The chief destroyers for Pakistan were Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali, both claiming three wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi and Agha Salman bagged two wickets each. Dhananjaya de Silva, who had scored a century in the first innings, once again top-scored for the home side with 82 runs.

Earlier in the game, Saud Shakeel achieved his maiden double century in Tests, helping Pakistan take a 149-run lead against Sri Lanka in the rain-hit opening match. In the third day’s final session, Pakistan was bowled out for 461, with Shakeel remaining unbeaten on 208 and Naseem Shah scoring six off 78 balls in a frustrating ninth-wicket partnership of 94 runs. Spinner Ramesh Mendis secured a five-wicket haul, but Shakeel’s significant partnerships with tailenders, including a 52-run stand with Nauman Ali (25), brought Pakistan back into the game after a shaky start at 101-5 in response to Sri Lanka’s 312.

Overall, it was an intense and competitive Test match with standout performances from both teams, making it an exciting encounter for cricket enthusiasts.