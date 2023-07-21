Tobi Amusan Wins Gold in 100m Hurdles at World Championships

Advertisement Amusan set the world record in the 100m hurdles.

She ran a time of 12.12 seconds.

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan, who currently holds the world record in the 100m hurdles, is hopeful of receiving clearance to compete in the world championships. She faced charges for missing three doping tests, but she maintains her innocence and denies using any performance-enhancing substances. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) temporarily suspended Amusan based on three "whereabouts failures," and the case will be reviewed by the Disciplinary Tribunal before the upcoming championships in Budapest, scheduled from August 19 to 27.

“I am a clean athlete, and I am regularly, (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test’,” the Nigerian wrote on Instagram.

“I have faith that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the world championships in August.”

The 26-year-old athlete mentioned that a panel of three arbitrators will be responsible for deciding her case.

According to the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the penalty for three ‘whereabouts’ failures is typically a two-year ban from competition.

However, there is a possibility of reducing the sanction to a minimum of one year depending on the level of responsibility attributed to the athlete.

Athletics follows a three-strikes rule, wherein if an athlete fails to provide accurate information about their whereabouts for a doping test, it may result in a declaration of a missed test or a filing failure.

Having three such incidents within a 12-month period constitutes an anti-doping violation.

On Sunday, Amusan achieved a significant victory at the Silesia Diamond League meet, marking her second Diamond League win this season. During the 2022 championship in Eugene, Ore., she made history by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to be crowned a world champion and to hold a world record in an athletics event. Her remarkable achievement came with a world-record-breaking performance of 12.12 seconds in the 100m hurdles.