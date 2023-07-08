Two Teams Lined Up for India’s Matches Before and After World Cup

Two Teams Lined Up for India's Matches Before and After World Cup.

These series are seen as preparation for the World Cup.

These series are seen as preparation for the World Cup. The bilateral series will be played under new media rights. According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Indian cricket team will participate in three limited-overs series before and after the ICC World Cup 2023. These series are seen as preparation for the World Cup. Sources have reported that India will play a three-match series against Australia just before the tournament begins, with the matches scheduled for September 20, September 23, and September 26. It's worth noting that these matches will take place at venues that are not hosting World Cup matches.

The Australian cricket team will be visiting India for their second ODI series against the Indian team this year. In their previous visit in March, Australia won the series 2-1. This upcoming series holds great importance as both teams will start their World Cup campaign on October 8, facing each other at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The bilateral series will be played under new media rights, and it has been confirmed by Jay Shah that the existing media rights may come to an end by the end of August.

After the World Cup, Rohit Sharma and his team will face Australia once again, but this time in a five-match T20I series. Following that, India will have a much-anticipated ODI series against Afghanistan starting in January next year.

Team India’s schedule is going to be packed, as they will also participate in the Asia Cup in September, which concludes on September 17. Immediately after the ODI series against Australia, India will play their first warm-up match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against England on September 29.

With a busy schedule in September and little time for rest, it remains to be seen if this hectic itinerary will have any physical or mental impact on the Indian team.

