UEFA fines Barcelona and Manchester United for FFP breaches

UEFA introduced updated Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in 2009, incorporating a new monitoring system aimed at ensuring financial sustainability for clubs.

Recent reports from the Telegraph on Wednesday (July 12) shed light on Real Madrid facing scrutiny regarding irregular financial activities evident in their published financial results.

In the latest financial report, an approximate sum of €135 million was allocated to a specific category called “other operating expenses,” with €122 million remaining unexplained.

Real Madrid declined to provide details about a deal signed in the 2017-18 fiscal year with the private equity group named “Providence.” The deal involved the club receiving funds in exchange for the sale of future income streams, and it has since been extended and increased in value.

However, the income generated from the undisclosed portion of future sponsorships, which was renewed in 2019-20, was recorded as revenue rather than debt in Real Madrid’s financial records.

It is important to note that there is no definitive indication or suggestion of any illegality regarding the agreement with Providence. The question raised pertains to whether the deal complies with UEFA’s financial controls.

