UEFA fines Barcelona and Manchester United for FFP breaches

Fulham Set to Secure Signing of Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi
Fulham are confident of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. Chelsea are open...
UEFA has confirmed that both FC Barcelona and Manchester United have been fined for violating the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.
The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CBCF) imposed a fine of €500,000 on Barcelona for incorrectly declaring profits from the sale of intangible assets, which was not in accordance with the FFP rules. Meanwhile, Manchester United has been fined €300,000 for reporting small deficits in their football-related business, including player transfers, wages, and other matters.
APOEL FC, a Cypriot club, and Konyaspor, a Turkish club, were fined €100,000 each because their offenses on the field resembled those of United’s. Similarly, Riga FC (LVA), NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN), and ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK) received fines of €10,000 each for not submitting comprehensive and precise break-even data within the stipulated timeframe.
Conditional sanctions were previously imposed on FC Porto (POR) and RSC Anderlecht (BEL) by the CFCB.
FC Porto successfully achieved the set target, while RSC Anderlecht failed to meet it and received a fine of €100,000.
Prominent clubs such as AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint Germain, who were previously fined by UEFA in September 2022 for violating FFP rules, all managed to meet their stringent financial objectives in the last season. However, UEFA will continue to monitor them in the upcoming season, despite their successful completion of the targets.
UEFA introduced updated Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in 2009, incorporating a new monitoring system aimed at ensuring financial sustainability for clubs.
Recent reports from the Telegraph on Wednesday (July 12) shed light on Real Madrid facing scrutiny regarding irregular financial activities evident in their published financial results.
In the latest financial report, an approximate sum of €135 million was allocated to a specific category called “other operating expenses,” with €122 million remaining unexplained.
Real Madrid declined to provide details about a deal signed in the 2017-18 fiscal year with the private equity group named “Providence.” The deal involved the club receiving funds in exchange for the sale of future income streams, and it has since been extended and increased in value.
However, the income generated from the undisclosed portion of future sponsorships, which was renewed in 2019-20, was recorded as revenue rather than debt in Real Madrid’s financial records.
It is important to note that there is no definitive indication or suggestion of any illegality regarding the agreement with Providence. The question raised pertains to whether the deal complies with UEFA’s financial controls.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.