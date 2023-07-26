UFC 294: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev 2 to Take Place in Abu Dhabi

UFC 294 – Islam Makhachev will defend again his UFC lightweight title against former champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch on October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday night, Dana White, the UFC president, revealed that the main event for UFC 294 will be the rematch between Makhachev and Oliveira.

Last October at UFC 280, Makhachev and Oliveira, both lightweight champs, fought each other. Makhachev won the match in the second round by making Oliveira submit, and he became the new UFC lightweight champion. This information comes from ESPN.

Makhachev’s impressive winning streak

Makhachev, who carries a 24-1 MMA record, is coming off a unanimous-decision victory over featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 last February.

The 31-year-old is the student and longtime training partner of former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, per Yahoo Sports.

The person from Dagestan will believe that they have a good chance of extending their undefeated streak to 13 fights because they easily defeated Oliveira in their previous encounter.

