UFC President Dana White says he doesn’t expect to be punished

Dana White said he does not believe he should be punished.

White is facing backlash after a video.

White has apologized for the incident.

Advertisement

After a video of him getting into a fight with his wife earlier this month surfaced, Dana White, head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), stated he does not anticipate being punished. The remarks were made by White on Wednesday during a media event for UFC Fight Night 217.

Asked whether he expects there to be repercussions from the company, White said: “What should the repercussions be? You tell me. I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me?

“Me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees, hurts the fighters. It doesn’t hurt me.

“What is my punishment? Here’s my punishment: I have to walk around for however long I live … and this is how I’m labeled now.

“The punishment is that I did it, and now I have to deal with it.”

In the footage, White and his wife, Anne, can be seen yelling at one another before striking each other on New Year’s Eve in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. White and his wife are not being prosecuted for the event.

Advertisement

According to White, discussions about the best course of action had taken place with sports broadcaster, Endeavor CEO and UFC owner Ari Emanuel.

“We’ve had plenty of discussions internally – with Ari, with ESPN – nobody’s happy,” the 53-year-old said. “Nobody’s happy about this. Neither am I. But it happened.”

White restated his position on domestic violence and added that he was not seeking to offer any justifications for his actions.

“There’s never an excuse … There’s no defense for this and people should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what.”

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus requested White’s resignation as UFC president in an open letter to Emanuel and Endeavor on Monday.

“Given Mr White’s previous remarks against domestic partner violence, we believed that Endeavor and the UFC shared this commitment to safety, respect and accountability,” the letter reads.

Advertisement

“And yet, we have seen the video of UFC president Dana White, where he strikes his wife at a New Year’s Eve celebration … We were appalled. It was alarming to say the least. In the days since the video was released, you have remained silent.

“We are calling for the immediate removal of Mr White as president of UFC.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

[embepost slug = “/rock-meets-ufc-fighter-themba-gorimbo-in-touching-moment/”]