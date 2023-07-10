The participation of Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup has once again become a topic of uncertainty

Pakistan has demanded a neutral location for the 2023 World Cup.

Mazari has blasted the BCCI for its stance on the World Cup.

The participation of Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup has once again become a topic of uncertainty, raising concerns about the future of India’s premier sporting event.

The Federal Minister for IPC, Ehsan Mazari, has addressed the matter, adamantly supporting the right to demand a neutral location and drawing comparisons to the hybrid model that would be employed for the Asia Cup.

Mazari recently blasted the Board of Control for Cricket in India in his statements, pointing out that the Pakistan Cricket Board is governed by his ministry.

Mazari added that Pakistan will reciprocate and demand the same for the 2019 World Cup if India insists on holding its Asia Cup matches at a neutral site.

He echoed the views of supporters who are opposed to the hybrid format when he said that Pakistan has the right to host all games as the Asia Cup’s host country.

The Asia Cup 2023 has been reorganized as a hybrid tournament that will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India decided against visiting Pakistan.

Notably, Ehsan Mazari is a member of the high-level panel that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established to talk about Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup that will be held in India.

The committee to decide Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup, which will be contested in India, was constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week.

The important members of the 14-member group, which is chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will evaluate the situation.

