Sha’Carri Richardson won the 100 meters on Friday at the US Track and Field Championships 2023 in 10.82 seconds, earning sweet retribution and a spot in the world championships. Cravont Charleston won the men’s race in an unexpected time of 9.95 seconds.

Richardson was disqualified from last year’s world championships after testing positive for marijuana, but she would not be stopped this time, defeating Brittany Brown by eight hundredths of a second.

Tamari Davis finished third in 10.99.

Despite a slow start, fan favorite Richardson maintained her composure to surge into the lead after 60 meters and sprint into the seats to embrace her cheering fans as soon as she crossed the finish line in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’m ready mentally, physically and emotionally,” she said in televised remarks. “And I’m here to say: I’m not back – I’m better.”

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica outperformed her on Friday at home with a staggering 10.65, setting up a thrilling matchup for the global championships in Budapest, Hungary, which start on August 19. Shericka Jackson had already set a new record of 10.71 on Thursday.

On the men’s side, Charleston had a perfect start and held off Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, by a hundredth of a second.

“I’m just honoured, privileged to be here,” he said.

Noah Lyles (10.00), a two-time 200-meter world champion, came in third despite having only recently recovered from Covid-19 in order to compete in the shorter sprint.

“This is probably the hardest team I’ve ever had to make in my life,” said Lyles, who won the Paris Diamond League last month.

