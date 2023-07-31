Verstappen storms to eighth straight win in Belgium

Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s trophy was broken again.

Verstappen had some disagreements with his race engineer.

Max Verstappen discussed his fortunate outcome following his victory at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutch driver achieved his 10th win of the season and an impressive eighth consecutive triumph, with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez taking second place and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finishing third.

Despite beginning the race from sixth position due to a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, Verstappen skillfully surpassed his competitors without any trouble.

In a surprising turn of events, Max Verstappen’s trophy was shattered into multiple pieces, prompting the 25-year-old to respond with laughter, exclaiming, “It’s broken again, the trophy is broken again!”

The incident occurred during the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix when Lando Norris accidentally knocked over Verstappen’s trophy while popping champagne.

Throughout the race weekend, Verstappen engaged in intriguing discussions with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiese, frequently disagreeing on the team’s strategy.

Although some people raised concerns about Verstappen’s attitude during these exchanges, he addressed the matter after the race, explaining that such arguments are not uncommon in the sport.

“I mean, I think we know each other very well, from all the years we have been working together already. The car has been performing really well. Of course, they want to keep it under control but I’m the one in the car feeling how the tyres are behaving,” he said.

“They have the numbers but it’s still also a feeling thing and I think as long as they tell me from there what they’re seeing then I can make my mind up in terms of how to push it out. And I think that’s working out very well for us at the moment.”

“I find it always a really important part of your performance – not only your race engineer but also everyone very close around you [like] your performance engineer and these kind of things,’ Verstappen added.

