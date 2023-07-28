Advertisement
Verstappen takes gearbox penalty for Belgian GP

  • Verstappen received a 5-place grid penalty.
  • Verstappen is not too worried about the penalty.
  • Red Bull is on track to secure their 13th consecutive victory.
Max Verstappen, the current leader in the Formula One championship and a driver for Red Bull, received a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.

This penalty was imposed because his team had to replace his gearbox, and it was the fifth one used this season, exceeding the allowed limit without incurring a penalty. The confirmation came from the team before Friday’s practice session at Spa-Francorchamps.

Verstappen is probably not too worried about the grid penalty, considering his previous success at Spa, one of his favorite circuits known for its ample chances for overtaking. Last year, he managed to win the race after starting from 14th place on the grid due to engine penalties.

This time around, Red Bull is on track to secure their 13th consecutive victory, extending a record-breaking streak, with the possibility of achieving their 12th win of the season. If they achieve this milestone, they will become the first team ever to accomplish such a feat in a single Formula One campaign.

Max Verstappen has been victorious in the past seven races and is now aiming to secure his tenth win out of twelve races in total. He currently maintains a lead of 110 points over his teammate Sergio Perez, who represents the Mexican team.

“Even if they started last in every race, they’re going to come through, no matter if there’s the DRS (drag reduction) or not,” McLaren’s Lando Norris told reporters on Thursday.

This year, the Belgian Grand Prix will feature a sprint event instead of the usual format, and the qualifying session for the main race on Sunday will take place later on Friday.

Notably, any grid penalties incurred will not affect the standalone sprint event scheduled for Saturday.

