Volkanovski Reigns: Defends Featherweight Title at UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski defeats Yair Rodriguez with a third-round TKO at UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis stops Robert Whittaker with a second-round TKO

Robbie Lawler knocks out Niko Price in the first round

Advertisement

In an exhilarating showdown at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski, hailing from Australia, showcased his exceptional grappling skills and relentless striking to secure a decisive victory.

The three-round bout saw Volkanovski’s consistent blows dominate his opponent, Yair Rodriguez, ultimately resulting in a technical knockout.

Despite Rodriguez’s spirited effort in the third round, the Australian champion swiftly countered with a powerful right hook and a barrage of follow-up blows, sending the Mexican fighter crashing to the canvas.

With this remarkable win, Volkanovski maintains his undefeated record in the featherweight division, cementing his status as a formidable force in the sport.