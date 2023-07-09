Volkanovski Reigns: Defends Featherweight Title at UFC 290

Russia’s Makhachev defeated featherweight champion Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by majority decision. Makhachev was defending his title...
In an exhilarating showdown at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski, hailing from Australia, showcased his exceptional grappling skills and relentless striking to secure a decisive victory.
The three-round bout saw Volkanovski’s consistent blows dominate his opponent, Yair Rodriguez, ultimately resulting in a technical knockout.
Despite Rodriguez’s spirited effort in the third round, the Australian champion swiftly countered with a powerful right hook and a barrage of follow-up blows, sending the Mexican fighter crashing to the canvas.
With this remarkable win, Volkanovski maintains his undefeated record in the featherweight division, cementing his status as a formidable force in the sport.
Following a triumphant defense of his featherweight championship, Volkanovski expressed his ambition to pursue the lightweight title once more.
In the highly anticipated co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja emerged as the newly crowned UFC flyweight champion after securing a hard-fought victory over Brandon Moreno via a split decision.
The thrilling contest kept the spectators on the edge of their seats, as the outcome remained uncertain until the final moments of the match.
Main Card
In a thrilling showdown, Alexander Volkanovski emerged victorious over Yair Rodriguez with a third-round TKO.
Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via SD
Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in round two
Preliminary Card
Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via first-round KO
Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision
Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via first-round TKO
Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via sub (guillotine)
Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via sub (arm triangle)
Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO
Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via first-round knockout
Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.