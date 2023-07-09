Advertisement
Volkanovski Reigns: Defends Featherweight Title at UFC 290

Articles
  • Alexander Volkanovski defeats Yair Rodriguez with a third-round TKO at UFC 290
  • Dricus Du Plessis stops Robert Whittaker with a second-round TKO
  • Robbie Lawler knocks out Niko Price in the first round
In an exhilarating showdown at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski, hailing from Australia, showcased his exceptional grappling skills and relentless striking to secure a decisive victory.

The three-round bout saw Volkanovski’s consistent blows dominate his opponent, Yair Rodriguez, ultimately resulting in a technical knockout.

Despite Rodriguez’s spirited effort in the third round, the Australian champion swiftly countered with a powerful right hook and a barrage of follow-up blows, sending the Mexican fighter crashing to the canvas.

With this remarkable win, Volkanovski maintains his undefeated record in the featherweight division, cementing his status as a formidable force in the sport.

 “I’ve got to be honest: Throughout camp, there was a bit of fear there – over his striking and how dangerous he is. That’s the truth,” Volkanovski said.
Following a triumphant defense of his featherweight championship, Volkanovski expressed his ambition to pursue the lightweight title once more.

In the highly anticipated co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja emerged as the newly crowned UFC flyweight champion after securing a hard-fought victory over Brandon Moreno via a split decision.

The thrilling contest kept the spectators on the edge of their seats, as the outcome remained uncertain until the final moments of the match.

Complete list of results

Main Card

In a thrilling showdown, Alexander Volkanovski emerged victorious over Yair Rodriguez with a third-round TKO.

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via SD

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in round two

Preliminary Card

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via first-round KO

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via first-round TKO

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via sub (guillotine)

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via sub (arm triangle)

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via first-round knockout

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision

