Wasim demands explanation from PCB over emerging team selection

  • Wasim has expressed his concerns regarding Pakistan’s team selection.
  • Pakistan A team currently comprises several international players.
  • Tayyab played a crucial role by scoring 51 runs to assist Pakistan A.
Former national chief selector Mohammad Wasim has expressed his concerns regarding Pakistan’s team selection for the ongoing ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup.

Wasim took to Twitter following Pakistan A’s victory over Nepal in the first match and criticized the decision to include international players in the squad for the emerging cup.

“Sending a team full of international players in an emerging cup doesn’t make any sense. Playing against young emerging teams if you win no big deal but if you don’t…. This was an opportunity to groom our upcoming young players,” he said.

The Pakistan A team currently comprises several international players such as Shahnawaz Dahani, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Kamran Ghulam (drafted as a concussion replacement in an ODI), and Tayyab Tahir. Amad Butt is also an experienced cricketer in Pakistan’s domestic circuit.

In contrast, teams like India have not included any international players in their squad for the emerging event. Only Nepal has fielded their main team in the tournament.

Right-handed batsman Tayyab played a crucial role by scoring 51 runs to assist Pakistan A in successfully chasing down a target of 180 runs with four wickets remaining.

Tayyab provided support to the middle order after Pakistan lost their opening batsmen in quick succession. Both Haseebullah (12) and Saim Ayub (24) were dismissed consecutively by off-spinner Pawan Sarraf within the first ten overs.

But, Tayyab held his nerves calm, building brief partnerships with Omair Yousuf (36) and Kamran Ghulam (31). He ended up scoring 51 runs off alongside 67 balls including six boundaries.

Earlier, Dahani bagged fifer and Wasim Jr took four wickets to help the green shirts bowl out opponents for 179.

