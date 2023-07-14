Wasim demands explanation from PCB over emerging team selection

The Pakistan A team currently comprises several international players such as Shahnawaz Dahani, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Kamran Ghulam (drafted as a concussion replacement in an ODI), and Tayyab Tahir. Amad Butt is also an experienced cricketer in Pakistan’s domestic circuit.

In contrast, teams like India have not included any international players in their squad for the emerging event. Only Nepal has fielded their main team in the tournament.

Right-handed batsman Tayyab played a crucial role by scoring 51 runs to assist Pakistan A in successfully chasing down a target of 180 runs with four wickets remaining.

Tayyab provided support to the middle order after Pakistan lost their opening batsmen in quick succession. Both Haseebullah (12) and Saim Ayub (24) were dismissed consecutively by off-spinner Pawan Sarraf within the first ten overs.