WATCH: Babar Azam makes encouraging speech to his teammates after victory against Sri Lanka

Pakistan won the Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0.

Babar Azam praised his team’s performance.

Babar said that the team needs to learn to not depend on any one person.

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, praised his side for their outstanding victory over Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series in Colombo.

The captain praised his teammates for their inspiring performance on Thursday during his post-victory speech in the locker room.

“Congratulations. I think winning a Test series in Sri Lanka is very difficult,” Babar said, encouraging the boys in his team.

We fight together, we win together 🇵🇰💫 🗣️ Our captain @babarazam258 rallies the team after a brilliant performance in Sri Lanka 🔊#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/LebeOmPspG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2023

The team’s collective efforts were praised by the captain, who also said that no one person’s hard work alone was responsible for the team’s success.

The 28-year-old remarked, “His health was more important to the team than making him play the match,” in reference to previous captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was injured and was unable to finish the second Test match.

He said that he was proud of his predecessor for being willing to keep playing despite getting struck in the head by a ball.

“I admire the way you are always ready for anything, no matter what,” the young captain told his senior.

He also praised pacer Noman Ali for his outstanding seven-wicket haul throughout the game, which forced Sri Lankan players to the pavilion.

Nomi Bhai, well bowled. We needed the way you bowled and showed the spinning,” he said as the others clapped in celebration.

Babar praised the bowling of an old ball rather than a fresh one while praising the exploits of pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The captain remarked that Naseem and Noman’s spells in the middle overs were what put the Sri Lankans under strain.

The team will decide how to conduct a match and play the kind of cricket they want to play, he continued, as well as the body language they would use on the field and their collective thoughts while batting or bowling.

“We should not depend on any one person. We are all best and we will show it [through our performance] and have shown it already,” Babar said.



He emphasized the need for each colleague to contribute independently and not rely on a single person.

“We need to learn this as professionals. We have dominated through our cricket,” the skipper said.

Additionally, the captain gave Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel confidence to perform well.

There are good days and terrible days, but a wise cricketer knows how to get through, he told them.

A remarkable seven-wicket haul by Nauman Ali helped Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test, giving them a 2-0 triumph.

