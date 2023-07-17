WATCH: Lionel Messi cooks personal version of chicken sandwich for Hard Rock Café

Lionel Messi has created his own chicken sandwich for Hard Rock Cafe.

The Messi’s Chicken Sandwich is inspired by Messi’s favorite childhood meal, La Milanesa.

He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and has numerous championship titles to his name.

Star footballer Lionel Messi recently shown that he is just as skilled in the kitchen as he is on the soccer field by creating his own unique take on a chicken sandwich for the restaurant chain Hard Rock Café, which is currently on the menu.

People can now purchase the cuisine item “Made For You by Leo Messi” at the company’s hotels and cafes.

A favorite Argentinian meal of Messi’s when he was younger, the Messi’s Chicken Sandwich is made with thinly pounded chicken cutlets. Fresh arugula, tomatoes, herbed aioli, and melted provolone cheese are added on the top.

The 36-year-old star while writing on his Instagram post said: “Another dream came true! Very happy to introduce the new Messi Chicken Sandwich we created with [Hard Tock Cafe], inspired by my favourite food: La Milanesa! You can’t afford to miss it!”

“I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favourites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am,” Messi said in a separate statement.

The sandwich also has a Milanese flair thanks to a tiny toothpick flag that bears a QR code. People that scan the code are sent a message by the football player himself.

The collaboration between Lionel and a business is not new. The hotel chain’s “LIVE GREATNESS” ad, which featured a Messi Burger, was introduced in 2022. Later, to commemorate the Argentinian forward’s first victory at a quadrennial international competition, the tenure of that burger was extended.

The football player, who defeated France to advance Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, departed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and declared his intention to team up with David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami.

Messi’s arrival was also announced by the team on Saturday, and they added that he signed a contract that would keep him with them until the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Messi is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion.

“I am honoured to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas.

Messi, however, is excitedly anticipating the next phase of his life.

The 36-year-old has won four UEFA Champions League championships, one Trophée des Champions, an Olympic gold medal, three FIFA Club World Cups, ten La Liga championships, two Ligue 1 championships, and seven Copa del Rey championships.

With 91 goals scored in 2012, the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player also holds the record for the most goals scored in a single year.

