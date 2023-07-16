WATCH: Shajar Abbas advances to semifinal of 200-meter race at 2023 Asian Athletics Championship

Shajar Abbas advances to the semifinal of the Asian Athletics Championship 200-meter race.

He finished 2nd in his heat with a time of 21.06 seconds.

Abbas showed resilience and determination after disappointment in 100m.

Shajar Abbas, the talented sprinter from Pakistan, once again demonstrated his skills at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championship. Although he narrowly missed out on a spot in the 100m final, Abbas staged an impressive comeback in the 200m event and secured a place in the semi-finals.

During his heat in the 200m race, Abbas showcased exceptional speed and technique, crossing the finish line with an outstanding time of 21.06 seconds. This remarkable performance earned him a second-place finish in his heat and a well-deserved qualification for the semi-finals.

Earlier, Abbas faced disappointment in the 100m event, where he finished fourth in a highly competitive field. However, he exhibited tremendous resilience and determination to bounce back in the 200m race.

Despite falling just short of qualifying for the 100m final by a mere 0.07 seconds, Abbas remained focused and determined to make his mark in the upcoming race.

Abbas’s qualification for the semi-finals in the 200m not only highlights his exceptional athletic abilities but also emphasizes his mental strength and perseverance. As he prepares for the next stage of the championship, Abbas is determined to give his best and strive for a podium finish.

