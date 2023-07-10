A group of young cricket fans in Pakistan watched the game on a laptop.

The video went viral on social media.

England’s Mark Wood made an outstanding return to the red-ball squad.

In Pakistan, a group of young cricket fans has set up the ideal setting for them to watch the illustrious series and take pleasure in the game’s purest form.

A cricket news website recently posted a little video on its social media channels showing young spectators enjoying the third Test’s fourth day.

A bunch of young cricket enthusiasts can be seen watching the game on a laptop next to a canal somewhere in Pakistan in the short viral video that has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Regarding the current series, the home team had a tremendous comeback after winning the third game at Headingley by a score of three wickets, reviving the suspense.

With five wickets in the first innings, 24 crucial runs with the bat, and two wickets in the second, Mark Wood made an outstanding return to the red-ball squad.

Due to victories at Edgbaston and Lord’s, the visiting Australian team presently leads the series 2-1. From July 19 to 23, the fourth Test is scheduled.

