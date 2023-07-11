What is Wimbledon curfew and why is it imposed?

Wimbledon has a curfew at 11 pm to strike a balance between locals and the tournament.

The curfew has affected 2 matches this year, including Djokovic vs Hurkacz.

The curfew is important for Wimbledon’s operational requirements.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic supporters were dissatisfied when play was abruptly stopped because of Wimbledon curfew. Even though Djokovic had a commanding lead against Hubert Hurkacz, the match was stopped as the cut-off time drew near.

Similar events occurred during Andy Murray’s match a few days prior. This raises concerns about the curfew and what it means for the competition.

Wimbledon has a set end time, unlike other Grand Slam competitions. The exhibition courts, Centre Court, and No. 1 Court have retractable roofs with LED lights, allowing play to go on late into the night while matches on outdoor courts cease when lighting is insufficient. However, play on the show courts ends at 11 p.m. local time in accordance with the curfew. When the Centre Court roof opened for business in 2009, this restriction was put into place.

The curfew is a planning requirement to strike a compromise between the demands of locals and the management of an international tennis tournament held in a residential area. It also takes into account the practicalities of transportation and assuring the safe return of tourists. A match must end by 11 p.m. in order to continue the next day.

Two matches at Wimbledon this year have already been impacted by the curfew. The second round encounter between Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas began late in the evening following earlier matches, coming to an end roughly 20 minutes before the curfew. The match was restarted the following day, to Tsitsipas’ advantage, and he ultimately prevailed. The curfew was again enforced during Djokovic’s match against Hurkacz after a string of lengthy matches. On Monday’s third set, the game was set up for an exciting conclusion.

Notably, there have previously been exceptions to the curfew. Murray’s triumph over Marcos Baghdatis in 2012 went slightly into 11 p.m., demonstrating the tournament’s umpires’ flexibility and judgment. The execution of the curfew is meant to find a compromise between honoring the requirements of locals and accommodating the elite tennis event.

Advertisement

The curfew is nevertheless a crucial component of Wimbledon’s operational requirements even though it might frustrate fans and possibly affect the pace of matches. The curfew assures adherence to zoning laws, puts residents’ needs first, and maintains a secure and well-managed tournament atmosphere.

Also Read Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach quarterfinals Iga Swiatek advanced to the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals. Elina Svitolina defeats Victoria...