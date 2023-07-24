Wilfried Zaha: Galatasaray in talks with former Crystal Palace attacker

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha’s contract with Crystal Palace expired.

He scored 90 goals in 458 games for Palace.

Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish champions, are in talks to recruit Wilfried Zaha, a former attacker for Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast forward’s contract with Palace expired at the end of the previous month, making him a free agent.

Zaha reportedly received a £200,000 weekly offer from Palace to remain at the team where he played for the majority of his career.

Galatasaray, a team that will compete in the Champions League this year, acknowledged in a tweet that “formal negotiations have been initiated” with the player.

Later, Zaha said on Instagram that he wouldn’t be going back to Palace.

“As I start a new chapter I want to speak to you Palace fans who mean so much to me,” he wrote.

“We have been through so much together, including 10 years in the Prem [Premier League]. There are loads of amazing memories that will stay in my head forever and also some really tough times along the way, but I’m so proud to have played my part in getting us to the Prem and helping to keep us there.

“I’ve been wearing the Palace shirt since I was eight years old, it’s literally been my second skin and I always gave everything when I wore it.

“You have all seen me angry and frustrated, but you’ve also seen my hunger and passion and the joy that I take from winning, and I hope that is the memory that lives on in the minds of Palace fans.”

He has also been connected to the Turkish team Fenerbahce, the Saudi league’s Al-Nassr, and the Italian club Lazio.

Zaha, who represented England twice before switching to the Ivory Coast, scored 90 goals in 458 games for Palace after joining the team at the age of 12.

After signing with Manchester United in 2013, he spent time on loan with Palace twice before returning to the Eagles permanently in 2015.

