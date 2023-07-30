Will Pareja’s Orlando City be able to contain Messi?

On July 26, Lionel Messi wasted no time making his mark in American football, impressing in his first start for Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club, during a Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United.

Prior to Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami had struggled, winning only once in their last ten matches, leaving their fortunes looking bleak.

However, everything changed with Messi’s presence, as they dominated Atlanta, securing a resounding victory with a four-goal margin.

Advertisement

In the eighth minute of the match, the 36-year-old Argentine superstar provided an early breakthrough by scoring a goal, skillfully receiving a lobbed pass from his teammate Sergio Busquets.

Not content with just one goal, Messi went on to complete a brace in the 22nd minute, showcasing his brilliance by scoring with his weaker foot, assisted by Robert Taylor.

Messi’s impact extended beyond his scoring prowess; he also demonstrated his playmaking abilities by providing an assist for Taylor, who also netted a brace thanks to Messi’s well-timed pass during a counter-attack that saw the footballer take the ball half the length of the pitch.

Overall, Messi’s debut with Inter Miami proved to be a game-changer, breathing new life into the team and igniting hope for a more successful season ahead in MLS.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.