Will Pareja’s Orlando City be able to contain Messi?

Orlando City’s head coach, Oscar Pareja, confidently conveyed to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami that his team would be fully prepared for their Leagues Cup match at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on August 2nd.
This assurance comes after Pareja’s team secured their spot in the Round of 32 stages with a 3-2 win against Santos Laguna, with Wilder Cartagena scoring the decisive late goal.
“We will be ready. It was in our mind in our preparation; no other words in the last week other than Santos. We know that you can [overlook] things and then start thinking ahead, what if?” Pareja sent a message to Messi and his team.
“But that was not in our equation, nothing but just beating Santos. But surely after the victory we have to face a team who has been playing well and obviously just to make sure – the Messi thing, right, it is the wave that is bringing a lot of attention and we’re very proud.
“But we know what we are. We know who we are. And we’re going to go get the victory because our heart is prepared to do it.”
On July 26, Lionel Messi wasted no time making his mark in American football, impressing in his first start for Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club, during a Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United.
Prior to Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami had struggled, winning only once in their last ten matches, leaving their fortunes looking bleak.
However, everything changed with Messi’s presence, as they dominated Atlanta, securing a resounding victory with a four-goal margin.
In the eighth minute of the match, the 36-year-old Argentine superstar provided an early breakthrough by scoring a goal, skillfully receiving a lobbed pass from his teammate Sergio Busquets.
Not content with just one goal, Messi went on to complete a brace in the 22nd minute, showcasing his brilliance by scoring with his weaker foot, assisted by Robert Taylor.
Messi’s impact extended beyond his scoring prowess; he also demonstrated his playmaking abilities by providing an assist for Taylor, who also netted a brace thanks to Messi’s well-timed pass during a counter-attack that saw the footballer take the ball half the length of the pitch.
Overall, Messi’s debut with Inter Miami proved to be a game-changer, breathing new life into the team and igniting hope for a more successful season ahead in MLS.
