Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Shoaib Akhtar be part of PCB administration?

Will Shoaib Akhtar be part of PCB administration?

Articles
Advertisement
Will Shoaib Akhtar be part of PCB administration?

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar

Advertisement
  • The decision by Zaka Ashraf on Shoaib Akhtar has sparked controversy.
  • Some believe that Akhtar’s inclusion in the PCB administration could be beneficial.
  • It is unclear how Zaka Ashraf’s chosen leadership would organize.
Advertisement

The recent decision by Zaka Ashraf, the recently appointed Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to deny the inclusion of former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in the PCB administration, has sparked controversy. Cricket fans and experts are guessing about Ashraf’s decision as a result of his refusal, which has aroused intrigue.

A well-known player in Pakistani cricket, Shoaib Akhtar, has become well-known for his open criticism of PCB management and policy. Akhtar has frequently courted controversy with his loud personality and forthright ideas, drawing both supporters and opponents in equal measure.

Some of Zaka Ashraf’s team members thought that bringing Akhtar into the PCB administration could be a beneficial move to handle internal difficulties as well as prevent him from publicly criticizing the board’s policies given his popularity and expertise in the game.

However, Shoaib Akhtar’s inclusion in Zaka Ashraf’s administration was vehemently opposed. Zaka Ashraf’s adamant opposition to Akhtar’s participation aroused concerns about his style of leadership and ability to listen to other viewpoints.

It is also unclear how Zaka Ashraf’s chosen leadership would organize and approach the upcoming difficulties while assuring Pakistan cricket’s sustained development and success.

Also Read

Shoaib Akhtar debuts on small-screen with Urduflix
Shoaib Akhtar debuts on small-screen with Urduflix

Shoaib Akhtar signed a contract with Urduflix. He shared the good news...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story