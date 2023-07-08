Will Shoaib Akhtar be part of PCB administration?

The decision by Zaka Ashraf on Shoaib Akhtar has sparked controversy.

The recent decision by Zaka Ashraf, the recently appointed Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to deny the inclusion of former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in the PCB administration, has sparked controversy. Cricket fans and experts are guessing about Ashraf’s decision as a result of his refusal, which has aroused intrigue.

A well-known player in Pakistani cricket, Shoaib Akhtar, has become well-known for his open criticism of PCB management and policy. Akhtar has frequently courted controversy with his loud personality and forthright ideas, drawing both supporters and opponents in equal measure.

Some of Zaka Ashraf’s team members thought that bringing Akhtar into the PCB administration could be a beneficial move to handle internal difficulties as well as prevent him from publicly criticizing the board’s policies given his popularity and expertise in the game.

However, Shoaib Akhtar’s inclusion in Zaka Ashraf’s administration was vehemently opposed. Zaka Ashraf’s adamant opposition to Akhtar’s participation aroused concerns about his style of leadership and ability to listen to other viewpoints.

It is also unclear how Zaka Ashraf’s chosen leadership would organize and approach the upcoming difficulties while assuring Pakistan cricket’s sustained development and success.

