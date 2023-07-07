Alize Cornet claimed that lesser-known athletes are not given equal respect as famous athletes.

Alize Cornet of France, a former world number 11 who lost in the second round, claimed on Thursday that lesser-known athletes are not given the same respect as the big stars at Wimbledon.

The reigning champion Elena Rybakina ended Cornet’s 16th Wimbledon run by defeating her 6-2 7-6(2).

The 33-year-old, who is now ranked 74th and competing in a record-breaking 66 consecutive Grand Slams for women’s professionals, claimed she could tell a change at the All England Club this year.

“It’s a different treatment on every Slam,” she said. “When I’m at home, in Roland Garros, I have priorities over the courts, I know everybody, I can ask when I want to play.

“I think the organization does everything for the French player to be successful there.

“Then in Wimbledon, you have a huge difference between the seeded players and the other players. This is not new. The difference of treatment and tickets.”

When questioned further, Alize Cornet revealed that she had only been offered two tickets for her triumph in the first round of Wimbledon on an outdoor court, but had been handed 40 for her match against Rybakina on Centre Court, which may not come as a surprise given that the venue can hold 15,000 spectators.

“That explains everything,” Cornet told reporters. “Nobody could come. I couldn’t even invite one of my best friends who was there. Two tickets on the outside court, it’s too little.

“You need to give a little more credit to players that play on the outside courts. This tournament exists because of all the players, not only the ones that play on the big courts.”

Cornet claimed that the U.S. Open and Australian Open were more equitable, but she added that moving up the rankings was the best way to get treated first.

“Of course, you’re a bit more comfortable when you’re a better player, but that’s how society works. The better you are and the more advantage you get. That’s how it works” she said.

