Iga Swiatek defeated Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5 to reach the Wimbledon 2023 fourth round.

She will next face Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Swiatek is the youngest player in the top rankings.

Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon 2023 with a straight-set victory over Petra Martic of Croatia, continuing her outstanding tournament run.

The world No. 1 matched her previous best run at SW19 in 2021 as she demonstrated her power on the grass courts. With no set losses to date in the competition, Swiatek is still unblemished.

Swiatek expressed her happiness with triumph while acknowledging the difficulties that still lay ahead.

She said, “For sure, it wasn’t easy. Petra was playing good. I’m happy with my performance, and I’m doing well on grass. In tennis, we have so many shots. It is impossible to be perfect, but I’m still only 22 so my motivation is to get better every year.”

Even though Swiatek defeated Martic, there were a few stressful moments. Although the final score may indicate a straightforward victory, the top seed had some opposition. Martic overcame a 3-5 deficit in the second set by saving a match point and coming back. To secure the victory, Swiatek showed mental toughness and broke Martic’s serve.

The 14th seed in the competition, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, will now be Swiatek’s opponent. Swiatek said of her forthcoming opponent, “Belinda plays a good game and can play a great game. Players in the fourth round are not there by mistake. I’m looking forward to that match.”

Swiatek had a clinical edge in her performance in the contest with Martic. She used her break point prospects to her advantage and executed her shots expertly. While Martic battled to find her flow and only succeeded in converting one out of four break points, the world No. 1 converted three out of three break points.

Swiatek hopes to move further in the competition and pursue her goal of winning the Wimbledon trophy with her confidence strong and her form on grass courts in excellent shape. The determination of Swiatek, the youngest player in the top rankings, to keep getting better and succeeding is evident.

