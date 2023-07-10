Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek advanced to the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals.

Elina Svitolina defeats Victoria Azarenka in a thrilling match.

Jannik Sinner defeats Daniel Galan to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Iga Swiatek, the top seed for women, made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time despite facing a serious threat, and she was joined by Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who overcame an intense match on Sunday in the fourth round.

Despite facing two match points in the second set against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Poland’s Swiatek fought back to win 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-3.

Then, on Court One, wildcard Svitolina defeated Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 2-6 6-4 7-6(9) after coming back from 7-4 down in the champions tiebreak and winning with an ace.

Andrey Rublev, who was playing in the men’s tournament, prevailed in five sets despite a comeback attempt by the mysterious Kazakh Alexander Bublik to advance to his ninth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

But as reigning champion Novak Djokovic overcame a barrage of aces as he drew into a 7-6(6) 7-6(6) lead against Hubert Hurkacz before play was interrupted, he will have to wait until Monday to find out who his next opponent will be.

Hurkacz, who in 2021 terminated the Wimbledon career of eight-time winner Roger Federer, threw down 23 aces. The fastest serve of the competition thus far was measured at 141 mph during one attempt.

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniel Galan of Colombia to go to the final eight for the second year in a row.

Despite being the dominant power in women’s tennis, Swiatek, 22, has never completely mastered grass. She survived to fight another day, but it was a very close call.

The 14th-seeded Bencic presented a difficult challenge for Swiatek, the four-time Grand Slam champion finding it difficult to control her opponent for the most of a compelling contest.

Swiatek gradually gained control of her opponent’s strategy as the darkness of the evening descended, pulling ahead in the decisive set, and sealing victory after more than three hours.

At 5-6 in the second set, Bencic had two match points, saving the first with a strong Swiatek forehand and the second with a backhand winner.

“I don’t know if I even came back from match point down in my career,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “I feel I needed the win to believe in myself on this surface.”

Svitolina, a previous semifinalist who made a stunning recovery after becoming a mother last year and advanced to the French Open quarterfinals, will be Swiatek’s next opponent.

