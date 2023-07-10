Novak Djokovic leads Hurkacz 2 sets to 0 after play at Wimbledon 2023.

Djokovic won the second set in a tie-break after Hurkacz saved a set point.

Djokovic’s serve was on point, hitting 23 aces in the match.

In order to complete his fourth-round match at Wimbledon 2023 against Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic must return on Monday.

When play was halted owing to the curfew at 11 p.m., the seven-time champion had a two-set advantage, 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (8-).

Djokovic fought to win another tie-break in the second set on Centre Court after saving two set points in the first.

The Serbian, who is vying for his fifth consecutive Wimbledon victory and ninth overall, will be able to sleep easier than he would have if Hurkacz, the 17th seed, had won the opening set after moving into a 6-3 lead in the tie-break thanks to two aces.

However, the pressure of attempting to dislodge Djokovic proved to be too much for the 36-year-old, who won both of his serve games to reduce the gap before returning a Hurkacz howitzer, which the Pole netted. Djokovic won the opening set after launching another forehand past the baseline.

In the second set, as the clock counted down to Wimbledon’s curfew of 11 p.m., Djokovic searched for the serve break that might have broken Hurkacz’s resistance, but every time he had a sniff of a break, an ace flew past him — 23 in total, including one clocked at 141 mph, the tournament’s fastest serve so far.

In the next tie-break, Hurkacz saved a set point with a brilliant baseline rally, but two points later he blasted a forehand out to give Djokovic a two-set advantage before the players left for the locker room.

The victor advances to the quarterfinals to play Russian Andrey Rublev, the seventh seed, who defeated Alexander Bublik with a stunning shot to force match point.

