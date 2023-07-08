Ons Jabeur praised David Beckham for motivating her during Wimbledon 2023.

Jabeur and Beckham spoke about general tennis and football.

Jabeur hopes to meet more athletes like Beckham in the future.

Ons Jabeur, the runner-up from last year, praised former England star David Beckham following their confrontation this week during Wimbledon 2023, saying it gave her the motivation to do well.

With a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan, Jabeur advanced to the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

“Such an amazing person. I was really looking forward to meeting him,” she told reporters.

Beckham gave Jabeur a hug, and the sixth-seeded Tunisian made a suggestion that she might have preferred that experience to beat Bai.

Don’t let my husband know, but I did appreciate that hug and our lovely discussion, she pleaded.

Jabeur stated that they spoke about a variety of subjects, including general tennis and football. Additionally, Beckham showed an interest in possibly attending some games in the United States.

“I love to meet those athletes because I believe I can learn a lot from him. Hopefully, I can meet many more,” she added.

Jabeur finished as runner-up in the last year’s Wimbledon after Elena Rybakina defeated her 3–6, 6–2, 6–2.

That match was the first-ever appearance for the players and their respective countries in the Grand Slams.

