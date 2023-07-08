Advertisement
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur praises former English midfielder star David Beckham

Articles
Ons Jabeur and David Beckham

  • Ons Jabeur praised David Beckham for motivating her during Wimbledon 2023.
  • Jabeur and Beckham spoke about general tennis and football.
  • Jabeur hopes to meet more athletes like Beckham in the future.
Ons Jabeur, the runner-up from last year, praised former England star David Beckham following their confrontation this week during Wimbledon 2023, saying it gave her the motivation to do well.

With a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan, Jabeur advanced to the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

“Such an amazing person. I was really looking forward to meeting him,” she told reporters.

Beckham gave Jabeur a hug, and the sixth-seeded Tunisian made a suggestion that she might have preferred that experience to beat Bai.

Don’t let my husband know, but I did appreciate that hug and our lovely discussion, she pleaded.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ons Jabeur أنس جابر (@onsjabeur)

Jabeur stated that they spoke about a variety of subjects, including general tennis and football. Additionally, Beckham showed an interest in possibly attending some games in the United States.

“I love to meet those athletes because I believe I can learn a lot from him. Hopefully, I can meet many more,” she added.

Jabeur finished as runner-up in the last year’s Wimbledon after Elena Rybakina defeated her 3–6, 6–2, 6–2.

That match was the first-ever appearance for the players and their respective countries in the Grand Slams.

