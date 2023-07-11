Mirra Andreeva lost her emotional control at Wimbledon.

Andreeva threw her racket and argued with the umpire.

Andreeva is eager to learn from Andy Murray and disregard outside opinions.

The gifted 16-year-old Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva demonstrated both her ability and her emotional control issues during her Wimbledon fourth-round encounter.

Madison Keys ultimately defeated Andreeva despite having a one-set and 5-1 advantage. Keys prevailed 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Andreeva throwing her racket during the incident cost her a point, ruining the game.

Andreeva argued with the match’s umpire, Louise Engzell, about the decision to charge her with throwing her racket after tripping and falling during the match. Andreeva contested the umpire’s decision and argued that it was inadvertent. She also declined to shake hands with the umpire because she thought Engzell’s choice was flawed.

Andreeva, who just made her WTA debut in May, has displayed tremendous promise recently. She advanced to the third round at the French Open and carried on her impressive performance at Wimbledon, raising her anticipated ranking to roughly No. 64. Her direct entry into major events will be made possible by this accomplishment.

Many sportsmen struggle with managing their emotions when competing, even tennis greats like Roger Federer. Andreeva has created her own technique for self-reflection after realizing that she must assist herself in controlling her temperament. She talks to herself aloud in her head before she goes to sleep, giving advice and game analysis as she would to her mother or coach.

Despite the disappointment of her defeat, Andreeva handled questions in interviews with amazing maturity, responding wisely and with assurance. Todd Woodbridge, a former doubles champion, compared her game and court smarts to Tracy Austin’s and lauded her tenacity. He did, however, stress the significance of moderating expectations through slow, steady growth.

After gaining useful experience at Wimbledon, Andreeva is eagerly anticipating the next US hard-court season. She praised Andy Murray and indicated her want to speak with him in the future. Keys, who defeated her in the match, gave Andreeva advice to disregard outside opinions unless they are important to her.

Although Andreeva’s tennis career is still in its infancy, her talent, tenacity, and growing maturity point to a promising future. She is ready to advance further in the sport as she keeps enhancing her technique and emotional management.

