Women World Cup: Japanese fans win hearts with this gesture

Japanese fans win hearts after displaying remarkable sportsmanship.

After Japan’s 5-0 victory against Zambia, fans stayed behind to clean the stands.

Japan’s impressive victory and sportsmanship left a positive and lasting impact.

Advertisement

Japanese fans win the hearts and admiration of people on social media during the Women’s World Cup with their remarkable sportsmanship.

Following their team’s impressive 5-0 victory against Zambia, several Japanese spectators chose to remain in the stadium and clean the stands, leaving it spotless.

A heartwarming video showed fans with trash bags diligently picking up garbage left behind. This act of collective responsibility and respect for the environment has become a tradition among Japanese fans, evident in previous men’s World Cup matches as well. Social media users and sports outlets praised them, calling them some of the best fans in the world.

The Japanese women’s national team, known as Nadeshiko, also displayed exemplary sportsmanship by leaving their dressing room clean after the match.

FIFA acknowledged and thanked them on Twitter, appreciating their thoughtful gesture, which included a thank-you note in both Japanese and English.

Japan’s impressive victory against Zambia, with goals from Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo, Riko Ueki, and Hinata Miyazawa, marked a fantastic start to their World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

As they prepare for their next match against Costa Rica, the sportsmanship and tidiness of their fans have left a positive and lasting impression on the global football community.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Japan start its Women World Cup campaign with dominant win against Zambia Japan had a dominant 5-0 victory against Zambia. Hinata Miyazawa scored two...