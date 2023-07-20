Women’s Ashes points system under review

England pacer Kate Cross suggests reviewing the points system for the Women’s Ashes.

Cross also credited the ECB for the growing domestic structure in women’s cricket.

England’s upcoming schedule includes three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Kate Cross, the England pacer, suggests that reviewing the points system for the Women’s Ashes is necessary.

This comes after Australia retained the trophy despite winning fewer matches than the hosts in the recently-concluded series.

The multi-format women’s Ashes concluded in an 8-8 draw, wherein Australia held onto the trophy as they were the previous holders.

The one-off Test match victory granted Australia four points, while England secured four wins out of six white-ball games, each worth two points.